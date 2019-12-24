Fans were overjoyed to see that the major ongoing protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens have Hasan Minhaj’s attention and that he was going to give the news a global platform.
On Dec. 20, the Indian American actor/comedian posted a teaser of his then upcoming “Patriot Act” episode. The teaser of the Netflix show was captioned: “#CAA + #NRC + more this Sunday on @PatriotAct.”
In the video, Minhaj says, “Since our last update,” Prime Minister Modi has gone “Mask off on Muslims.”
He goes on to talk about the abrogation of Article 370 and also condemns the internet shutdown in the valley.
“In August, he revoked the special status of the formerly autonomous, Muslim majority state of Kashmir. He moved in thousands of troops and cut off the region’s internet access,” Minhaj says, emphasizing on the fact that “Most Kashmiris still don’t have internet.”
“Think of everything that they have missed. The Buttigieg dance, the Peloton ad, hot Kumail Nanjiani,” he quips, standing against the backdrop of Nanjiani’s ripped look. “Modi does not want Kashmiris to see this ripped dude from Karachi. But for Modi, messing with Kashmiri Muslims was just the start.”
Minhaj goes on to highlight that “Modi effectively stripped two million people of their citizenship – most of them Muslim – and now, his party has passed a law to fast-track citizenship for migrants – except Muslims.”
“Do you realize how crazy this is?” he questions.
He continues: “Modi takes control of Kashmir – a place full of Muslims – then when Muslim refugees try to come in for safety, he just turns into a nightclub bouncer. He’s like, ‘Sorry fellas, we hit our cap on Muslims’.”
After Minhaj dropped the teaser, followers commented, “Thank you for this! We needed this! and “#Kashmir loves you. Thanks for being their voice while they are gagged.”
But after the Dec. 22 episode aired, fans were disappointed as they were expecting an entire episode dedicated to the issue. The new episode was titled, “How America Is Causing Global Obesity,” and showed Hasan examining how federal policy and corporations like Coca-Cola helped America export its unhealthy diet to the rest of the world. It featured nothing extra about the controversial act other then what was played in the teaser for a minute and 13 seconds.
“I can fully understand that Hasan Minhaj didn’t have the turnaround time to create an entire episode of CAA+NRC+police brutality in India. What I cannot understand is why he chose to clickbait us like that?” one Twitter user commented.
Another wrote: “@hasanminhaj you promised a show on NRC and CAA and ended up showing us obesity. Did Indian Govt really get to you? Or was it the protesters? Whyy you do us like that mann. #HasanMinhaj #patriotact.”
“Never click bait us again hassan. Do better after all the oppression thats going on against indian muslims all of us were expecting a ‘hasan minhaj special’ to wake the world up but you played with us too,” another upset follower wrote.
“What happened to your NRC episode that was to come yesterday, just like our PM lied yesterday. You also lied. Was the teaser episode only? Season 5 is over. Means even if you would do it. it will be long due,” read another comment.
Even before the broadcast date, many users wondered if something this controversial would be allowed to air.
In 2018, Netflix pulled off from the platform an episode after a complaint from the Saudi government. In the episode – which is available for streaming everywhere except in Saudi Arabia – he criticized the kingdom’s rulers after the murder of journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.
