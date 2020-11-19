Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” team is set to welcome a new member in Season 2.
Deadline reports that Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj has been cast in a major recurring role in the critically acclaimed show. He will play Eric, a charismatic, rising star who joins “The Morning Show” team, it said.
The show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean K. Terry.
“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, “The Morning Show” is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace, it noted.
Indian American actress Janina Gavankar also has a prominent role in the show. She plays Alison Namazi, “The Morning Show” co-anchor who covers pop culture and entertainment, and is Daniel’s co-host on “The Twist.”
The series is executive produced by Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, which also serves as the studio, along with Jennifer Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, who also directs several episodes. The series is developed by Kerry Ehrin, who serves as showrunner and is an executive producer.
“The Morning Show” restarted production on its second season last month following a pandemic-related production hiatus, according to Deadline.
This news comes three months after Minhaj’s Peabody-winning show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” was cancelled by Netflix after a six-season run.
The streaming giant initially ordered 32 episodes of “Patriot Act,” then extended it last December with seven additional episodes in 2020. In all, 39 episodes aired in six volumes on the streaming service, and they’re still available to view, according to reports.
Minhaj, who got his big break as a correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” became the first Indian American to front a weekly talk show in the U.S. when he inked the Netflix deal in 2018.
