“Before the Cricket World Cup #CWC19 starts next week, we have to talk about corruption in the sport,” tweeted Hasan Minhaj May 26 along with a YouTube clip from his Netflix show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”
After discussing Indian elections in the past, the Indian American comedian has now turned his attention to India’s favorite sport: cricket, or the “corruption in cricket.”
On the latest episode of the Netflix show, “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” he talks about how the sport’s highest governing body, the International Cricket Council, has been controlled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a long time since India generates over 70 percent of the worldwide revenue in the game.
Beginning with the origin of the game, he also takes a look at the politics behind one of the biggest sports in the world, not just in India.
With billions of fans scheduled to tune into the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup, Minhaj examines how the game has evolved from a sport of British colonizers into a tool of diplomacy and a force for good, according to the show.
Minhaj also explores how cricket has especially grown in India due in part to the creation of the IPL, the flashy professional cricket league founded by the now-infamous Lalit Modi, and how that expansion has unfortunately come at the expense of the growth of cricket in other countries.
“Cricket is a global sport with the potential to unite nations, but here’s what’s frustrating: in 2019, cricket is becoming less inclusive because of corruption and greed and no country is more to blame than India. India has become so dominant; it is stifling the growth of international cricket,” Minhaj says in the video which is available for viewing on YouTube.
The episode also shows Minhaj interviewing Lalit Modi, whom he introduces as “Indian Bobby Jindal.”
When Minhaj reads out the charges levelled against him by India, Modi says: “They haven’t found a zilch. And as far as I’m concerned, they can keep digging and digging…I can look myself in the mirror and be very happy about it and I say, ‘You Look great. Carry on.’”
Minhaj says, “I wish I could be that confident…”
“Does the BCCI have too much power over the ICC?” questions Minhaj, to which Modi says, “They control ICC. There is no ICC without BCCI. You think even a single match can take place without India?”
When Minhaj asks, “Is the BCCI preventing cricket from spreading to smaller countries?” the former IPL chairman answers in the affirmative.
On the show, Modi pleads “not guilty” to every charge against him except one: that by creating IPL he created this problem of corruption.
“I did, and I didn’t foresee this. That’s right. I am to blame for it,” he says.
Watch the entire episode here:
