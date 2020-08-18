The Netflix talk show “Patriot Act,” hosted by Indian American entertainer Hasan Minhaj, has been cancelled.
Minhaj announced the end of his Netflix talk show Aug. 18 via Twitter.
“What a run,” the comedian wrote in a tweet. "@patriotact has come to an end.”
The weekly talk show premiered in October 2018 and closed with little fanfare on June 28, when the final episode began streaming amid social distancing orders during the coronavirus crisis.
Netflix also confirmed the series’ demise to The Los Angeles Times, according to the publication.
The streaming giant initially ordered 32 episodes of “Patriot Act,” then extended it last December with seven additional episodes in 2020. In all, 39 episodes aired in six volumes on the streaming service, and they’re still available to view, according to reports.
Minhaj, who got his big break as a correspondent on “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart,” became the first Indian American to front a weekly talk show in the U.S. when he inked the Netflix deal in 2018.
That deal came on the heels of his emotional 2017 stand-up special, “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,” the Times noted.
“I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy,” Minhaj wrote in a tweet.
The topical series tackled wide-ranging issues including politics, the opioid crisis, India’s elections, cricket corruption, internet speed, public transportation, and exploitation in the cruise and video-game industries.
Timely or topical shows, however, have been a challenge for Netflix and have not had long runs, nor have episodes aged well, the Times said.
The streaming service canceled Chelsea Handler’s talk show, “Chelsea,” then later pulled the 66 episodes from its library. It also axed “The Break With Michelle Wolf” and “The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale.”
Months after “Patriot Act’s” debut, Netflix pulled an episode on Saudi Arabia in which the host blasted the kingdom’s conflicting explanations of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing.
The series won one Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding motion design in 2019, as well as a Peabody Award.
