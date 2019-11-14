HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, rolled out a variety of content Oct. 29, including a new comedy from Indian American actor/writer/producer Mindy Kaling.
HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order to “College Girls” (working title) from Kaling, who will write and be showrunner. “College Girls” is a 13-episode half-hour, single-camera comedy following three 18-year-old freshman roommates at Evermore College in Vermont who are equal parts lovable and infuriating.
HBO Max has also given a go ahead to two more comedies from Elizabeth Banks and Issa Rae.
“Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling are three of the most gifted women in our industry, and are now bringing their impressive, original projects to HBO Max,” Deadline quoted Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, as saying.
Added Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, and president TBS, TNT, and truTV: “These three incredible talents embody the distinct and diverse voices that will give flight to the quality HBO Max brand promise across all audiences.”
The straight-to-series order, reported Deadline, stems from Kaling’s exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros Television Group inked earlier this year to develop, write, and produce new projects. The new series will be produced by Kaling International in association with WBTV, with Kaling and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein serving as executive producers, added the publication.
Launching in May of 2020, WarnerMedia will be making HBO Max available to customers in the U.S. for $14.99 per month. At launch, AT&T will immediately offer HBO Max to the roughly 10 million HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms, at no additional charge. HBO Now direct-billed users who subscribe directly through HBONow.com will also have access to Warner Media’s HBO Max product, said the company. AT&T customers on premium video, mobile and broadband services will be offered bundles with HBO Max included at no additional charge.
