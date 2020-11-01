Indo-Canadian actress Amrit Kaur is set to star alongside Pauline Chalamet, Renée Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott in “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” the new HBO Max comedy series co-written by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, according to Deadline.
Kaur, whose credits include “The D Cut,” will star as Bela, a college student from New Jersey who loves comedy. Bela and the three other characters are roommates and students at New England Essex College.
The actresses will star as four roommates and students at the prestigious New England Essex College.
Kaur, an actor and producer, has also been featured in “Little Italy,” “Kim’s Convenience’ and “Star Trek: Short Treks.”
The 27-year-old began acting at a young age, and received formal training as a thespian at Toronto’s Acting Conservatory of York University.
“The Sex Lives of College Girls” is the second HBO Max project for Kaling. The network announced she would also produce “Good In Bed.” Kaling’s Netflix project, “Never Have I Ever,” was recently renewed for a second season.
