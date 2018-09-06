At this point, who isn’t a fan of the superhit film, “Crazy Rich Asians”? The film, which is raking in millions, has also found a fan in Mindy Kaling.
The film, which features only actors of Asian descent, is appealing to different people for different reasons. The Indian American actress took to Twitter to explain why the film struck a chord with her. She shared that the relationship between Constance Wu’s character Rachel and her mother is what made her “cry.”
“No one told me that ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ would also carry a powerful statement about single moms and their bonds with their daughters. I was bawling. Crazy Ugly Crying From Me,” Kaling, a single mother to a daughter named Swati Katherine Kaling, tweeted.
In a string of tweets, Kaling also explained some of the other reasons why she loved “Crazy Rich Asians.”
“Constance was revelatory. Such a superstar, so warm and vulnerable. And AN ECON PROFESSOR romantic comedy lead! Bye cupcake bakery art dealer blahdee blah girl,” Kaling wrote.
Another tweet read: “the fashion was off the chain, and there was even a MAKEOVER MONTAGE that @awkwafina hosted! Each character was so clearly defined, sartorially. Feast for the eyes for this costume nerd.”
“Not to be tacky but it felt so good to be immersed in so much Asian attractiveness. Even more than the tiny waists and 8 packs (which was super impressive), there was so many beautiful happy Asian couples. I loved it,” Kaling, last seen in “Ocean’s 8,” added.
Kaling’s upcoming projects include the comedy, “Late Night,” also starring Emma Thompson, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott and Paul Walter Hauser.
Thompson, according to Variety, plays a late-night talk show host at risk of losing her long-running show right, when she hires her first female writer (Kaling) who revitalizes her show and her life. The film, currently in post-production, is directed by Indian American filmmaker Nisha Ganatra.
