Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is going to India. The “Thor” actor will be shooting for his next action-thriller, “Dhaka,” in India, and Thailand.
To be produced by “Avengers: Infinity War” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, the Netflix film will be directed by debutante Sam Hargrave.
Hargrave, a stunt coordinator, was a stunt double for Chris Evans in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
Confirming the report, Deadline notes that “Dhaka” is an action film in which Hemsworth has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy who is being hidden in Dhaka. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.
“Dhaka’s” script is written by Joe Russo and he’s producing with his brother, AGBO’s Mike Larocca, Thematic Entertainment’s Hemsworth, Eric Gitter and Ben Grayson, according to the publication.
Hemsworth will play the role of a weary mercenary named Rake, who is hired to save the son of a businessman, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which adds that the project is set to begin shooting in November.
At this point, no information is available about the film’s remaining star cast, but it would be interesting to see who would be cast in the role of the young Indian boy.
