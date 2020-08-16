Mary Millben, an African American Hollywood actress and singer, Aug. 15 greeted Indians on the occasion of the country's 74th Independence Day and joined a virtual global celebration with a melodious rendering of India’s national anthem, according to tribuneindia.com.
Millben, 38, performed for the 2020 Nudge Forum.
The inaugural forum is a 24-hour non-stop global platform featuring world leaders and stakeholders coming together for India's development and in celebration of India Independence Day, the report said.
"As an actress/singer in Hollywood, I have grown a deep affection for India through my study of Hindi, my deep immersion into India's culture, music and cinema, and so much more thanks to my beloved Hindi coach Dr. Moxraj, First Cultural Diplomat and teacher of Indian culture at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC,” Millben said.
The US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum and Indiaspora, a high-profile group of top Indian American corporate executives and leaders, hailed Millben's performance of “Jana Gana Mana,” noted the report.
View her performance here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXfdC1Q5JOA&t=74s
