LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The winners of the 26th annual Mr. & Miss India America were announced Aug. 25 during a star-studded red-carpet gala here, which featured veteran actor Paul Sorvino and Zulfiquar Ghadiyali (investment adviser to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi), who walked down the red carpet, along with many impressive Hollywood celebrities.
Creator and producer Jinnder Chohaan told India-West: “Over the decades, our annual event has successfully turned into a huge Hollywood gala where actors, producers, musicians, and models get together and enrich our glam night.”
The gala supports JAGRITI, a non-profit organization that deals with domestic violence victims and issues in the Indian American and larger South Asian American community. The event aims to unite the voices of celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood who are attempting to raise awareness towards combating domestic violence.
After dinner by Tandoori Garden of Anaheim, the show displayed three segments: Indian wear, talent, and formal wear. The audience was then treated to a fabulous performances by “American Idol’s” Sonika Vaid before the winners were announced.
After the dazzling fanfare, Seerat Chopra was crowned Miss India America by E! Entertainment founder Larry Namer.
Chopra, 17, gushed after winning: “Thank you Jinnder so much for this amazing platform. I’m still so overwhelmed by my win.”
Vimal Moorti won the Mr. India America 2018 crown. “I am thankful for being given the opportunity to participant in this event. I had an amazing time,” he said.
The other pageant winners included: Sugouri Batra – Miss India Globe 2018; Shank Ramesh – Mr. India Globe 2018; Vinita Khilani – Miss India North America 2018; Amandeep Singh – Mr. India North America 2018; Sonia Grover – Ms. India America 2018; Shivangi Pande – Mrs. India North America 2018; and Manshi Nawab - Mrs. India California 2018.
Judges for Mr. & Miss India America 2018 included: KFC heiress Kaila Methven, social media influencer Catarina Mendoza of the blog ‘Where’s Catarina’, actress Dustin Quick, musician Medi EM, celebrity stylist GK Reid, director Indrani Pal-Chaudhuri, Jezlan Moyet, co-host of Good Morning LaLaLand, actress Josie Goldberg, celebrity makeup entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera, and TV host Tony Potts.
JINmodels.com Photogenic 2018 awards went to: Miss Photogenic - Nidhi Mastey; Mr. Photogenic – Nitish Singh; and Ms. Photogenic – Sonia Grover. The People’s Choice awards were given to Harleen Riar; Shank Ramesh; and Shivangi Pande.
During The Elite Awards, Sorvino was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The legendary actor attended the event with his wife Dee Dee and was presented the award by E! founder Larry Namer and actress/model Claudia Graf.
Sorvino gave a heartfelt acceptance speech about the cultural connection between India and America, his personal experience with domestic violence that his mother had experienced, and described himself as a “feminist.”
Also known for his opera talents, Sorvino capped off his speech with a few lines from the aria ‘Nessun Dorma’ — from Puccini’s ‘Turandot’ — delighting the audience who cheered on and yelled “Encore!”
Actress Porscha Coleman and Potts presented the International Media Legacy Award to Daphna Edwards Ziman, president of Cinemoi USA, who also gave an impassioned speech about the issue of domestic abuse and human trafficking.
Fashion stylist GK Reid, with supermodel Nataljia Ugrina and Quick, presented Kaila Methven, CEO/founder of Madame Methven, with the Global Designer of the Year award.
Sponsors include Dr. J’s Natural, My Power of One, VeeTee Rice, Beauty Kitchen, Craig Shelly Beverly Hills, Femargent, Bodvár – House of Rosés, and others. The evening ended with a fantastic celebration dance party led by DJ Baljit Sandhu of Dhamaka Entertainment.
South Asia Inc. is a production company in Bollywood and Hollywood with over 26 years in the entertainment industry. The organization has simple goals: to provide young South Asians an opportunity to display and enhance their talent, while heightening their self-esteem, and mainly to enhance the image of the South Asian community all over the world. More information can be found at www.SouthAsiaInc.com
The event was presented by JUS Hindi TV, South Asia Magazine, Wells Fargo, and JINmodels.com, and will air later on JUS Hindi TV. For more details on airtime, email: info@SouthAsiaInc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.