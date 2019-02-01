LOS ANGELES — Indian American singer Falguni Shah, who is one of the nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards, said she is honored to represent India and Indian immigrants in the U.S. on the global platform.
Shah is nominated for her album, “Falu’s Bazaar,” in the ‘Best Children’s Music’ category at the 61st Grammy Awards, which will take place Feb. 11 here. It will be aired on Vh1 India in the country.
“I am honored to be representing not only India at the Grammys, but also the millions of immigrants who have travelled to the U.S. to achieve success,” Shah, who moved to New York in 2000, said in a statement.
She also hopes to use the platform to “motivate others to dream big and achieve their goals, whether it’s through music or any aspect of life.” (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2S0OY1o)
Shah began her journey in the field of music with training in the Jaipur musical tradition and the Benaras style of Thumri.
She has worked with several internationally celebrated musicians like Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler, Yo-Yo Ma and A.R. Rahman.
