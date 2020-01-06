Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a sensational entry at the 2020 Golden Globes. The pair arrived at the 77th annual ceremony held Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., as presenters, but also made the best dressed stars list.
Chopra, oozing oomph and glamor in a hot pink off-the-shoulder Cristina Ottaviano gown and Bulgari jewels, complemented that bling and figure-hugging silhouette with side-parted waves, reminiscent of old Hollywood style.
Jonas looked dapper in a black silk-satin double-breasted suit by Prada.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Chopra’s diamond necklace featured 56.92 carats of diamonds, including nine pear-shaped diamonds totaling 14.54 carats.
They presented the award for the ‘Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy’ to “Fleabag.” Before handing over the award, the lovebirds indulged in a cute banter. “Wow, you look amazing tonight, baby,” Jonas told Chopra. “I’m so glad we could get out of the house to be at this beautiful party.”
Chopra clearly had other plans, saying: “Yeah, well nice try Nick, but this does not count as date night. Clearly.”
