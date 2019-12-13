The Hot Springs Music Festival in Hot Springs, Arkansas, last week announced the appointment of Sameer Patel as its new artistic director, according to “The Sentinel-Record,” citing a press release.
"Maestro Patel is internationally recognized for his deep musicianship, passionate communication, and is one of America's most exciting young conductors," the festival said in a news release.
The Indian American conductor will continue as associate conductor of the Sun Valley Music Festival, the release said.
"He recently concluded an acclaimed tenure as associate conductor of the San Diego Symphony, where he reinvigorated the orchestra's programming and connection with its community," it said.
"With an unending enthusiasm for understanding the music of our time, Sameer has curated programs and has championed music by living composers such as Adam Schoenberg, Anna Clyne, Mason Bates, Ellen Reid, Hannah Lash, Tan Dun, and others."
Patel’s upcoming engagements include conducting a production of Puccini's "Tosca" with Houston's Opera in the Heights, along with concert performances with the Detroit Symphony, Savannah Philharmonic, Chicago Sinfonietta, and the La Jolla Symphony.
A graduate of the University of Michigan, Patel trained across Europe with conductors including Gianandrea Noseda, Daniele Gatti, the late Kurt Masur, Bernard Haitink, David Zinman, and Neeme and Paavo Jarvi.
Born and raised in Michigan, Patel is an "enthusiastic advocate for music education and in his spare time pursues his passions for literature, languages, traveling, history, and geopolitics," the release said.
Patel lives in Southern California with his wife, Shannon, and their young son, Devan. Patel and his wife met when they were both apprentices with the Hot Springs Music Festival in 2009.
(See earlier story in India-West here: https://bit.ly/2Lke466)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.