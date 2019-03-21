NEW YORK CITY — “Hotel Mumbai,” which vividly recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of terrorists, was screened at the Museum of Modern Art March 17 here. Seen at the screening are: (l-r): Actors Dev Patel, Jason Isaacs, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer and producer Mike Gabrawy, and actor Nazanin Boniadi. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)