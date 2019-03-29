Watching a terrorist attack unfold around you on the big screen isn’t exactly the kind of movie you’d plan to watch on a day off. But “Hotel Mumbai,” which hit theaters across the U.S. March 29, isn’t just a film about the biggest terror attack on Indian soil which resulted in the loss of over 160 lives and wounded over 300.
The tense drama, which recounts the 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel by a group of terrorists in Mumbai, India, is also a story of humanity and heroism, or, as actor Anupam Kher, who stars in the film as real-life chef Hemant Oberoi, told India-West: “The message of ‘Hotel Mumbai’ is compassion, diversity, courage, and how you find heroes among ordinary people.” (Read Kher’s full interview here: https://bit.ly/2V9doTG)
The chilling dramatization of the real-life tragedy is helmed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, who melds characters but pretty much stays true to the facts. It stars British Indian actor Dev Patel as a diligent and humble Sikh waiter named Arjun, who is a husband and a father; a desperate couple, Nazanin Boniadi, a wealthy British Iranian heiress (“Homeland”) and her American husband, Armie Hammer (“Call Me By Your Name”), who is forced to make unthinkable sacrifices to protect their newborn child; their nanny, Tilda Cobham-Hervey; and Jason Isaacs, a Russian oligarch.
The film opens with shots of a group of young terrorists – wearing earphones and carrying large backpacks – arriving on the shores of Mumbai in a small fishing boat, and then quickly fanning out across the city to inflict mayhem and as much devastation as possible, all the while receiving orders from their boss.
Before long, four of them find their way to the posh Taj Hotel. Once inside, the terrorists, equipped with automatic guns and grenades, quickly get down to work, accomplishing their aim of racking up as many dead bodies as possible. They do that by literally hunting guests and hotel staff down, who try to seek refuge in bathrooms, under the tables, and, with Kher’s help, in the historic hotel’s private Chambers Lounge, and wherever they can as gun shots continue to echo throughout the hotel. With NSG military commandos hours away, they try to best to stay alive.
The director also gives a peek into the brainwashed terrorists’ psyche and what was going in their minds as they were leaving a trail of blood-soaked bodies behind. Exposing their financial circumstances, in one scene, a terrorist is shown making a call to his parents to inquire if they received any money from his boss, and in another, a terrorist finds himself in a predicament after learning a guest is Muslim.
Viewers also learn how the staff at Taj goes above and beyond to make the guests’ stay as comfortable as possible. “Here at the Taj, the guest is god,” Oberoi says.
And that sentiment stays throughout the film, as when the attack begins, instead of scooting off, they decide to risk their lives and stay back to help the guests.
Though viewers, at least in India, had a general idea of what happened during the attack, “Hotel Mumbai” is an in-depth account of the extended siege of one of India’s finest hotels.
Maras offers a raw, poignant portrayal of this dastardly act. He effectively brings to the fore the terror, the fear, the confusion, and the bonding that arises in the middle of chaos.
Kher as usual is perfect as chef Oberoi, remaining visibly calm in the face of terror, helping protect the lives of as many guests as possible, while Patel is brilliant, effectively channeling Arjun’s vulnerabilities and strength. Hammer and Boniadi do justice to their roles.
Agreed, the film is a tough watch, but so was the tragedy and, in spite of the graphic details, it’s a film that needs to be seen not just because it honors the victims and the brave survivors and shows how capable the Taj staff is, but with mass shootings happening so regularly, it also spotlights how the details of senseless violent attacks such as these should always remain in the public memory.
And as India just marked the tenth anniversary of the gruesome attack, when you watch the film, it’s hard to shake the gnawing feeling of what if. You are also left wondering how prepared India is if something even remotely similar were to strike the country again.
***1/2
