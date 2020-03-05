NEW DELHI – The Walt Disney Company-owned streaming platform Hotstar has sparked controversy by censoring a recent show of John Oliver critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Although the video is available on YouTube, Hotstar, which currently offers over 100,000 hours of TV content and movies across nine languages, chose not to stream the show on its website. An email to the company seeking a response on the issue remained unanswered.
Emmy Award winner Oliver termed the combination of NPR and Citizenship Act “diabolical.” Oliver talked about Modi’s journey from being denied an American visa after the Gujarat riots in 2002 to becoming the prime minister and then hosting U.S. President Donald Trump in Gujarat.
Oliver also highlighted the widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and took a dig at Trump, who called Modi “Father of India,” given that this title is used for Mahatma Gandhi.
This isn’t the first instance of censorship by Hotstar. In November 2019, it had cut out parts of one of the episodes of the same show as it made jokes on Disney, which is also the parent company of Hotstar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.