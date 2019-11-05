In a new film, a pair of homemakers create a $40 million coupon scam. This intriguing plot belongs to “Queenpins,” written and directed by Emmy-nominated filmmakers and husband-wife duo Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly
The leading ladies of this film are Kristen Bell and Leslie Jones of “SNL” fame.
The film is inspired by the true story of the largest counterfeit coupon caper in history, according to Deadline, which reported that it centers on two Phoenix best-friends who create a scheme to counterfeit coupons and soon find themselves running a $40M scam.
Pullapilly has been awarded the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship for her work as a filmmaker. In 2014, the Indian American was selected as one of Variety’s “10 Directors to Watch” for her narrative feature directorial debut, “Beneath The Harvest Sky.” In 2009, she co-wrote and produced the Emmy-nominated documentary, “The Way We Get By,” about a group of senior citizens.
Gaudet and Pullapily are not just making big films: they are also passing on the art of filmmaking to others. They have invited an Indian filmmaker to learn about the process of creating Hollywood films with a global reach.
As part of the India-U.S. Film Initiative, the selected filmmaker, Nikhil Taneja, will be set up with one-on-one meetings with key leaders in the film industry during one week in November in Los Angeles, Calif. Mentors to the program include top Hollywood casting agents, film producers, studios executives, financiers, and distributors as well as other high-profile filmmakers based in Los Angeles.
Film producer and screenwriter Taneja is currently working on a documentary to empower and engage youth in India.
Taneja is the co-founder and CEO of Yuvaa, a youth media company, which aims to curate and create socially conscious content to empower young Indians. With Yuvaa, Taneja recently travelled across 25-plus cities and 70-plus colleges of India to record the mental health and identity issues faced by India’s Gen Z through a docu-series, and to create safe spaces for young people to express themselves on ground and online, stated a press release.
Taneja, who serves on the global advisory board of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s community and international UNGA week event, has won the Goalkeepers Youth Action Accelerator Award for his work.
Starting out as an entertainment reporter, Taneja has been associated with production houses such as Y-Films. In 2018, he gave a TEDx talk on how stories can heal the world. He has given lectures at over 100 colleges across India.
Gaudet and Pullapilly said they recognize the importance of sharing stories from India and the U.S. on a global scale. “As an Indian American and having spent much of my childhood in India, I value the importance of incorporating Indian values and beliefs in the Hollywood system. And I believe there are tremendous opportunities for U.S. filmmakers to learn from working professionals in the largest film industry in the world,” Pullapilly said in a statement.
Gaudet and Pullapilly started their creative partnership in 2004 as a husband and wife filmmaking team. Together, their unique cultural perspectives allow them to create an authenticity and truthfulness to their films, added the press release. “It is important for us to expand this partnership to other filmmakers, working in the film industry in India and the U.S.” she said.
