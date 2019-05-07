Indian American actress Sarayu Rao, also known as Sarayu R. Blue, who took on the title role in the NBC dramedy, “I Feel Bad,” in 2018, is making the move to Netflix.
Deadline reports that Netflix’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” sequel has added Rao to the cast list as production is currently underway.
The rom-com revolves around Lara Jean, who finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down when her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes.
Based on the bestselling book trilogy by Jenny Han, the original film, which debuted in 2018, was a hit.
Michael Fimognari, who served as the DP on the first film, according to Deadline, is at the helm, directing from a screenplay by Sofia Alvarez, who penned the original.
Rao’s character is reportedly named Trina, Han wrote in a tweet. Trina, according to E News, is a neighbor of the Covey family who becomes friendly with Dr. Covey (John Corbett), Lara Jean’s father.
Rao shared the big news with a tweet, writing: “Crazy, insanely excited for this next adventure. Obsessed with @jennyhan and all things/people TATB-related. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if this is all a dream- DO NOT WAKE ME. #ToAlltheBoysIveLovedBefore #HereICome.”
Rao, known for recurring guest roles in shows like CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” the CW series “No Tomorrow,” comedies like “Two and a Half Men” and cop dramas like “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Agents of Shield,” as well as roles in movies like Robert Redford’s “Lions for Lambs,” most recently starred opposite John Cena in the comedy, “Blockers.” (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2MPEcUo)
