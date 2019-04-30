MILPITAS, Calif. – Gurdas Maan is back in the Bay Area after a hiatus. The multitalented singer is set to regale audiences in the San Francisco Bay Area, Calif., in May, in three cities: May 18 at the City National Civic in San Jose; May 25 at the Bob Hope Theater in Stockton; and May 26 at the Rabobank Theater in Bakersfield.
A press conference to announce the upcoming shows was held April 24 at the Aria Dining and Banquets Fine Indian Cuisine here. Popular emcee Asha Sharma gave a detailed account of the shows to the attendees who came from all across the area.
Maan, undoubtedly India’s original Punjabi singer, has been ruling the roost in Punjabi music for many decades now. Fans turn out in large numbers for his live shows, and the organizers are hoping that this year will be no different.
“The special thing about his concerts is that his fans religiously attend them. I have brought so many stars here so wanted to do something different,” Bikramjit Singh of Bollywood Events, which is organizing the San Jose show, told India-West. “What really brings fans to any show is the production of the show, the special effects, coordination and of course the performance. We’ll have special effects, the production is on a much different level, with LED panels, lasers, etc. With Maan Saab, it’s always special. His energy is always skyrocketing, his charisma is amazing.”
So far, he said, the response has been great.
“All the high-end tickets are selling which is a good sign. For other stars, people wait until the last minute to purchase the tickets, but with Maan Saab, people book months in advance,” said Singh.
This will be Singh’s third collaboration with Maan. The previous shows featuring the singing superstar were in 2010 and 2014. Some of the other concerts that Singh has brought to the Bay Area in the past include the “SLAM Tour,” headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone; “Dream Team,” featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, and Karan Johar, among others; and other shows featuring artists like comedian Kapil Sharma.
All the venues are great for experiencing music coming from the legendary singer, who will be accompanied by a 14-member band, said the organizers. With orchestra members playing instruments like the Sarangi, he will also bring the old-world charm, said Singh.
Maan is a performer that people of all ages enjoy listening to.
“His show is something that you can go to and enjoy with your wife and kids and your parents, there is no bad language and nothing to be embarrassed about,” Singh told India-West.
Pal Shergill of Virsa Entertainment, who has a close relationship with Maan that started all the way back in 1998, is organizing the Bakersfield show.
Shergill, who has collaborated with Maan several times in the past, told India-West: “He is such a noble soul that if we associate with him, the good luck rubs off on us, too. Plus, as a singer, he is phenomenal. The Bakersfield audience loved Maan Saab and they are waiting for him. The show will mostly be in Punjabi, but will also feature Hindi songs.”
Shergill added that they will organize a dinner for 400 people before the concert during the meet-and-greet.
Paul Gosal of Friends Entertainment, one of the organizers of the Stockton show, told India-West: “This is our first time doing a show with Gurdas Maan. He is a living legend. You don’t get these opportunities over and over. You see concerts in places like Sacramento and Fresno, not in small places like Modesto and Stockton. We are really excited and we are getting a great response. We are sure we are going to be sold out.”
Gosal also reiterated that the concert will be a family-focused one.
“We focus on shows that our parents, our kids and everybody can attend. We don’t allow dancing. We have a very strict policy for getting in and out. Because we bring our families, our mothers, and daughters, we make sure that we only focus on bringing people that are with families rather than single young individuals,” Gosal told India-West. “We’ve never had a show that got shut down.”
The other partners of Friends Entertainment, which has organized shows featuring other Punjabi pop stars like Satinder Sartaj, Manmohan Waris and Ranjit Bawa in the past, include Sam Gill, Sam Bal and Paul Chadha.
Bal added: We’ve done 10 shows in the last 11-12 years and we’ve never had any issue with the crowd. Most of the seats are taken. We’ve opened online sales also. And the venue is amazing. May be in the next 15-20 days we’ll be sold out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.