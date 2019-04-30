Legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will be performing May 18 in San Jose; May 25 in Stockton; and May 26 in Bakersfield. A press conference to announce the same was held April 24 at the Aria Dining and Banquets Fine Indian Cuisine in Milpitas, Calif. Seen at the event: (l-r): Sammy Bhardwaj, Paul Shergill, Gagan Singh, Bikramjeet Singh, Paul Gosal and Sam Bal. (Som Sharma/India-West photo)