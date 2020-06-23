The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, an annual film fest which showcases independent work of Indian and Indian American filmmakers, is hosting a special virtual showcase, “IFFLA Over the Years: 17 days celebrating 17 years of Indian cinema,” June 19-July 5.
Accessible via the IFFLA website www.indianfilmfestival.org, this virtual showcase of over 120 narrative features, documentaries, and short films by festival alumni will be available online either for free viewing or via popular streaming services. Many of these films have never seen a general release in the U.S.
“IFFLA Over the Years” is the festival’s response to the ongoing uncertainty in the film festival world, stated a press release. To that end, the previously announced 2020 lineup will be moved to 2021.
“IFFLA Over the Years” is curated into 12 categories. ‘Humor Me Now’ contains lighthearted, comedic stories such as the late Manish Acharya’s “Loins of Punjab,” while ‘Grit and Thrills’ focuses on darker themes in films like Anurag Kashyap’s career-defining “Gangs of Wasseypur” and Vikramaditya Motwane’s “Trapped.”
‘A Female Lens’ features films made by and/or centering on women such as Karishma Dev Dube’s “Devi” (Goddess), starring Priyanka Bose (“Lion”); ‘This Is Not Fiction’ presents award-winning documentaries, including Faiza Ahmad Khan’s hilarious “Supermen of Malegaon”; ‘Stories of Youth’ highlights children and adolescence in films such as Rima Das’ festival favorite “Village Rockstars,” which was India’s Oscar entry for 2019, and Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Oscar-shortlisted short film, “Kush”; ‘Diaspora Windows” shares stories of Indian characters living outside of India, with highlights, including Lena Khan’s “The Tiger Hunter” and Ruthy Pribar’s “The Caregiver.”
Over 70 short films are included in the ‘Keeping it Short’ category, with Neha RT’s uproarious satire “The Shaila(s)” and Jennifer Rosen’s piercing “Laksh” making their online premiere with this virtual showcase.
Richie Mehta’s “India In A Day,” Shonali Bose’s “Amu,” Devashish Makhija’s “Taandav,” Tanuj Chopra’s “Pia,” and Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya’s “The Hour of Lynching” are the new additions to IFFLA’s programming by alumni.
