“Designated Survivor” fans should get ready to see actor Kal Penn in an absolutely fresh role.
Deadline reports that NBC has greenlighted a comedy pilot starring and executive produced by the Indian American actor, writer-producer Matt Murray, “The Good Place” creator/executive producer Michael Schur and Universal TV.
Co-written by Penn and Murray, the comedy, which had a put-pilot commitment, according to the Deadline report, centers on former New York City Councilman Garrett Shah (Penn), who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in need of his help and in search of the American Dream.
Penn took to Twitter to share the development along with retweeting the Deadline report. He wrote: “YES!!! Thank you @NBC - we’re shooting this thing!”
Fans seemed pretty excited for this new show, with hundreds of followers passing on the information by retweeting the news.
“I promise I will watch this, and my word is my bond,” wrote one fan, “Sweet I love everything this guy does!” wrote another.
One Twitter follower also offered a piece of advice, writing: “Love the premise of this show! Hopefully you can address real world issues - DACA, refugees, naturalization, scammers etc.”
Even though comedy is Penn’s forte – remember “Harold and Kumar” series of films – he did a fabulous job on ABC’s drama series, “Designated Survivor,” which saw him play the role of Seth, a White House speech writer. The third season of the show is now slated to air on Netflix.
