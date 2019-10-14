It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say special effects make-up teams have the ability to practically transform you into a different person. On Oct. 1, Bravo TV premiered a new series, “In a Man’s World,” that employs such teams to send women undercover as men to highlight the ways men and women are treated differently.
This series, executive produced by Viola Davis, follows four dynamic women – including Indian American Shital – who embark on the journey of a lifetime as they transform into men to experience life from the opposite side. With the help of the Academy Award-winning special effects make-up team, Lou and Dave Elsey, and skilled voice and movement coaches, each woman develops her own alter ego and spends two days living in a man’s world.
After their frustration at being disregarded because of their gender, the women, said Bravo TV, are looking to flip the script and experience a day without bias from the very same people who held them back in the past.
“From a professional pool player in a male-dominated sport, to an aspiring politician looking to understand her recent city council election loss, these women seek to be judged by their talent rather than their gender and achieve the ultimate revenge when they expose their true identity,” said Bravo TV.
Growing up in a conventional Indian American family, Shital set no limit for herself to achieve her career aspirations, much to her parents’ dismay as they worry about her lack of focus on getting married and starting a family.
“In my culture, men and women are not treated equally,” Shital says in the trailer. “I need to show my parents there’s an issue here.”
The episode starring Shital will be aired Oct. 22 at 10 pm ET/PT.
Leading up to the reveal of their ultimate disguise as a male, each individual is coached by experts for weeks learning how to adapt their movement and speech. They are then tasked with venturing out into the real world to test this training by going about their normal routines in both professional settings and facing their closest friends and family members.
