The beautiful white silk gown with a feathered hem that actress Priyanka Chopra wore to her bridal shower at Tiffany & Co. in New York made her feel like a “princess.” And not only did the 36-year-old attract attention for looking stunning in that strapless dress, she also made headlines for deciding to wear a Marchesa design to that important event.
The brand is founded by designer Georgina Chapman, who recently divorced disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein after he was embroiled in a series of sexual harassment and rape cases.
But Chopra is all about “women supporting women.” And that’s the reason she chose to wear the label.
“Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been,” Chopra told Women’s Wear Daily at Bumble India’s launch dinner in New York City Oct. 29 night. “And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did. That’s the wrong attitude.”
“I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice,” Chopra added.
Chopra, who was spotted dancing away to glory at the bridal shower, complemented her look with over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry and that’s not even including her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring, according to people.com.
Chopra is reportedly set to tie the knot with singer Nick Jonas Dec. 2 at the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.
