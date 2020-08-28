British Indian actor Dev Patel, Ranveer Jaiswal and Jairaj Varsani attend "The Personal History Of David Copperfield" European Premiere and Opening Night Gala during the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Oct. 2, 2019 in London, England. The film opened in the U.S. Aug. 28 only in theaters. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)