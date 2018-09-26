PALO ALTO, Calif. — The maiden Bay Area South Asia Film Festival 2018 opened on the evening of Sept. 21 at the Schultz Cultural Hall at JCC here and continued over the weekend with the showing of several South Asian movies in various languages playing at the Mountain View Performing Arts Center.
The event was co-sponsored by Bay Area South Asian Films and Enacte Arts, Inc., to provide a platform for Indian American and South Asian filmmakers to showcase their work to the larger American diaspora.
The festival opened with a lamp lighting ceremony followed by a fireside talk between actress Ashwini Bhave and Enacte Arts founder Vinita Belani.
“I quote the Dalai Lama, who said that the world does not need more good wishes but more engagement. This festival is our way of engaging and partnering with our storytellers. While everything can change, stories remain and the art of storytelling will continue, until the world exists. The world needs more stories, and it is important to keep the art and culture of storytelling going,” said Anirudh Dasgupta, festival director.
“People from South Asia have been great for our culture and economy, and we welcome them. What I tell people from Washington, D.C. is that Silicon Valley has people from all over the world, and we are the ones driving the world economy and there is something to be learnt from that,” commented Mountain View Mayor Lenny Siegel.
In between the inaugural remarks by Siegel and the fireside chat, Indian television actor Barun Sobti came on-stage to enthusiastic applause by his fans in the audience.
In the fireside talk, Ashwini Bhave, a Hindi and Marathi film and theatre actress, spoke candidly about her journey from regional theater acting to Bollywood stardom.
“I was a very active person in my school days. I would participate in everything that my school offered. During one school play, I was spotted by a Marathi theater director. Since I came from a family of educators, the most important thing for me was to keep up my grades,” she said.
“I was having a lot of fun doing theater, and when Girish Karnad asked me if I was keen to do movies, I refused, fearing that it would drop my grades and I would no longer be able to do theater.”
When questioned on her preference between movies and theater, Bhave diplomatically replied, “Theater was my first love, until I did my first movie.”
On her sojourn into big league RK banners via the movie “Henna,” Bhave recalled that when her mom told her about the audition call from the studio, she did not believe it at first, as RK Studio was an imposing name.
“I was a simple girl from a simple family. It was overwhelming to get a call from RK Studios. I did not know how to respond, what to wear for the audition, but during the audition, I did my scene without any fear,” she said.
Answering a query from Belani on the difference in working with male and female directors, Bhave opined, “I don’t think there is any difference between male and female directors. It’s all about how well they know their craft. I have no doubt that female directors are very talented, even if their numbers are not very many.”
On her advice to youngsters with a passion toward acting or entering films, Bhave said, “Go for it with all your heart, but remember that film acting is a very fickle profession. Every Friday, a star is made and a star is crushed.”
The engaging and frank discussion was followed by a high energy dance performance titled “Kaleidoscope-A Journey Across India and a Tribute to Sridevi” by dancers of the Xpressions troupe.
The film portion of the festival commenced following dinner with the showing of “The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir” starring Bérénice Béjo, Barkhad Abdi, Erin Moriarty and Abel Jafri, and Tamil superstar Dhanush.
The festival showcased a total of 16 movies, with four world premieres and four North American premieres.
