Indian American comedian Hasan Minhaj poses in the press room during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar June 24 in Santa Monica, Calif. Indian American author Padma Lakshmi attends Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 10th Annual Blossom Ball May 8 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. (Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Turner Sports; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Endometriosis Foundation of America)