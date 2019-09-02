New York Times best-selling Indian American author and ‘Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi will deliver the keynote address at the first-ever New American Festival to be held Sept. 14-15 at NeueHouse in New York City.
Joining Lakshmi as a speaker at the festival, which is a celebration of diversity and immigrants’ contributions to culture, the arts, food, film, comedy, fashion, and more, will be Indian American actor/comedian Hasan Minhaj.
The festival, being launched by New American Economy, will feature talks and panels featuring a diverse lineup of immigrant artists, comedians, authors, chefs, and more. It will also feature conversations with sex therapist, radio and television show host, and author Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer.
Other headliners include renowned chef, restaurateur, and author Marcus Samuelsson, “Big Friendship” co-author and “Call Your Girlfriend” podcaster Aminatou Sow, author Min Jin Lee, and author, broadcaster and cook Yasmin Khan.
The festival will feature a panel discussion with Comedy Central talent and executives and a stand-up hour featuring comedians, including Indian American Aparna Nancherla (Comedy Central’s “Corporate,” Netflix’s “The Standups”) and Ronny Chieng (senior correspondent for Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”).
The musical lineup features artists across genres, including Canadian singer-songwriter Ruth B, and Japanese Breakfast, the indie-rock solo music project of Korean American musician Michelle Zauner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.