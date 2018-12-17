BANGKOK — India’s Nehal Chudasama failed to make the Top 20 at the Miss Universe 2018 pageant, where Catriona Elisa Gray from Philippines pipped 93 contestants from around the world to emerge the winner – as chosen by an all-women jury.
India had pinned high hopes on Chudasama, 22, to end a long drought for the country at the pageant as Lara Dutta had last brought back the crown in 2000.
South Africa’s Tamaryn Green, a medical student, and Venezuela's Sthefany Guterrez, who is studying to be a lawyer, secured the first runner-up and second runner-up spots, respectively, at the gala ceremony, where Spain’s Angela Ponce made history as the first transgender woman to contend for the title of Miss Universe.
The competition began with the Top 20, with five semi-finalists being chosen from each region – The Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific, as well as a Wild Card category.
Then, the contestants were narrowed down to the Top 10, leading to the swimsuit and evening gown rounds. They were further streamlined to the Top 5 and were asked interesting questions ranging from issues like MeToo to immigration.
Miss Nepal Manita Devkota made the Top 10.
In a newly formed segment, the contestants were made to make an ‘Opening Statement,’ in which each of them had to say a message for the world.
The show was hosted by five-time Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey.
