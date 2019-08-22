A screenshot of a patriotic music video on YouTube that appeared after India's government revoked the statehood of Kashmir on Aug. 5. The song is about a man who seeks a bride from Kashmir and wants to be the first to have his wedding procession travel from India to the disputed region. India’s 250 million YouTube users are seeing a flurry of new videos about moving to the territory to buy land and marry a Kashmiri bride. (YouTube screen grab)