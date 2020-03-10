The India Student Hub, an initiative of the Embassy of India, paid homage to women's voice, strength and resilience at its first inaugural Women's Film Festival 2020.
The festival was held Feb. 29 and March 1, according to a March 2 Embassy news release.
Deputy Chief of Mission Amit Kumar, Hemal Shringla, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Marie Royce, Congressman Ed Royce, independent filmmakers and Indian American students took part in the #FempoweredFilms Opening Night Feb. 28.
The theme of the festival was “Insights from the Women of Bombay,” the Embassy noted.
Shringla, a teacher of film studies, sees these films and their underlying themes as an important part of India's cultural diplomacy, it said.
"Society favors the mundane, while art invokes the ineffable in us of all," Shringla noted, according to the release.
She paved the way for the opening film “Zubeidaa” by paying tribute to the early women artists of the Indian film industry, it said.
"I applaud the India Student Hub for hosting a film festival that focuses on the crucial voices of women in India,” Royce said. “Having recently traveled to India, I met with many women who are playing an active and vocal role across society, government and the private sector, and happy to see these efforts celebrated at the #FempoweredFilms Festival."
Additionally, the India Student Hub Campus lead from Towson University and one of the core team members of #ISHWFF, Divya Rajan, shared how she got labeled as "that kind of woman" when she voiced her opinion against reinforced patriarchal stereotypes.
She also shared a TEDtalk segment of her personal mentor from film school, Prof. Uma Vangal, who has coined the FITMUS test, or Female Intensity Non-Male Utility Culture Sensitivity Test, the release said.
The festival, organized in association with George Mason University and Georgetown University, featured the screening of films and documentaries, including the well-known films like “Zubeidaa” and “Love Sonia,” at George Mason University Feb. 29 and with the Georgetown India Initiative March 1.
India Student Hub Campus lead Mansi Dinakar organized an NJIT edition of the Women's Film Festival in New Jersey.
In hopes of making this #FempoweredFilms Festival an annual event, the student organizing committee announced the 2021 theme as “Determination and Grit: Women in Sports.”
The India Student Hub is an initiative of the Embassy of India in Washington, D.C., to connect with, support and identify opportunities for meaningful civic engagement by the 200,000 Indian students, the Indian American diaspora and interested U.S. persons or other international students in the United States, according to the release.
