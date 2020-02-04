Ladies and gentlemen, meet the characters of “Mira, Royal Detective” –the new India-inspired Disney Junior animated series – who sing and dance their way into your heart in the brand new theme song.
Set in the magical India-inspired land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen and travels throughout her kingdom to help royals and commoners alike. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Eqoddn)
India-West is giving its readers an exclusive first look at the series’ 49-second theme song, which is joyful and exuberant, a fitting prelude to the highly anticipated series. The catchy and hummable song is also in accordance with the casting.
The theme song brings together some of the finest musicians from Los Angeles, Calif., and Mumbai, India, starting with the world-renowned tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain, who plays tabla on the infectious track that also features a host of Indian instruments.
The music team is led by Emmy-nominated songwriters Jeannie Lurie and Matthew Tishler and Indian American music consultant Deepak Ramapriyan.
Additional musicians on the track include Indian American artists Rajib Karmakar, Neelamjit Dhillon, and Sheela Bringi, among others.
The song also features vocals from cast members Leela Ladnier, Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar.
The series centers on Mira, who, along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, takes young viewers on adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning.
The track gives a closer look at Mira and the series’ other characters. It begins with Penn (“Sunnyside”) and Ambudkar (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”), who provide the voices for adorable mongooses Mikku and Chikku, respectively, giving a shout out to Mira, and goes on to underscore how the young girl has a knack for solving mysteries, all the while being celebrated by everyone around her.
The debut of “Mira, Royal Detective” is exciting for myriad reasons, the most notable being it celebrates the cultures and customs of India by incorporating storytelling, music, food, fashion, language, art and dance; its voice cast is dominated by prominent Indian American actors; and even before its spring 2020 launch, it’s gotten a Season 2 renewal.
“Mira, Royal Detective” stars newcomer Ladnier as Mira; Freida Pinto (“The Path”) as Queen Shanti; Hannah Simone (“New Girl”) as a young commoner named Pinky; Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”) as Mira’s Auntie Pushpa; Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”) as Mira’s father, Sahil; Sarita Choudhury (“Homeland”) as Prince Neel’s great-aunt Rupa; Aparna Nancherla (“BoJack Horseman”) as Mira’s cousin Meena; Kamran Lucas (Disney’s “Mech-X4”) as Prince Neel; Karan Brar (Disney Channel’s “BUNK’D”) as Prince Veer; Karan Soni (“Deadpool”) as Manjeet; Maulik Pancholy (“Phineas and Ferb”) as Ranjeet; Sarayu Blue (“I Feel Bad”) as the palace tailor; Parvesh Cheena (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and Sonal Shah (“Scrubs”) as bandits, Manish and Poonam, respectively; and newcomer Roshni Edwards as Mira’s cousin Priya.
“Let’s hear it for “Mira, Royal Detective,” everybody!
Watch the theme song here:
