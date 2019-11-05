Indian actor Adil Hussain, best known for films like “Life of Pi” and “English Vinglish,” has been cast in a pivotal role in season 3 of the Web series, “Star Trek: Discovery.”
A new trailer of the CBS All Access series was recently released in which Hussain appears briefly alongside actors such as Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz, and Michelle Yeoh.
CBS All Access is the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.
On Twitter, the one-minute-ten-second trailer was released with the caption: “#StarTrekDiscovery takes fans 930 years into the future at #NYCC #StarTrekNYCC.”
“Star Trek: Discovery” follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
The series is set about 10 years before Captain Kirk’s five-year mission. The first season premiered in September 2017.
After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season 2 of “Star Trek: Discovery” finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.
In the new season, said CBS, the crew finds itself further into the future than any other “Star Trek” story.
In the trailer, Hussain is seen speaking to the protagonist, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). “I watch this office every day, believing that my hope was not in vain,” he tells her. “That hope is you.”
The new season will premiere in 2020. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on CBS All Access and on Netflix.
Other Indian actors who have made appearances on the show in the past include Indian American actor Maulik Pancholy and Rekha Sharma.
Watch the new trailer of “Star Trek: Discovery” here:
