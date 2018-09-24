“It was a great feeling to ring the Nasdaq bell along with wonderful #jaymonty this morning on behalf of team New Amsterdam. Shimla to this #TimesSquare billboard journey has been great,” Anupam Kher informed his followers on social media Sept. 18… “Thank you Nasdaq for the welcome. 🙏#IndianActorInNY.”
The Indian actor, who is currently in New York shooting for his new medical drama on NBC, “New Amsterdam,” rang the Nasdaq opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in New Yor, Sept. 18. He was accompanied by his co-star Janet Montgomery.
The duo was promoting their new show which premieres Sept. 25.
Kher posted a few pictures in which he can be seen posing before the digital Nasdaq sign welcoming him as the “star” of the new show.
Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.
Kher plays the role of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in the show that is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir, “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital,” and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.
The cast includes Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.
“New Amsterdam” is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.
