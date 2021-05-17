Indian actor Harish Patel has been trending on Twitter ever since a new trailer outlining Marvel Studios’ upcoming slate was released May 3.
That’s because the trailer included a sneak-peek into Marvel Studios’ upcoming film, “Eternals.” Eagle-eyed fans spotted a glimpse of the veteran actor who makes a cameo appearance in the superhero film. In the clip, Patel is seen standing next to Pakistani American actor Kumail Nanjiani.
Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Nanjiani, among others, the film, directed by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, is slated to release Nov. 5.
Patel told PTI that he does not have a lengthy role in the movie.
“Whatever little you have seen of me in the teaser that’s where my role starts and ends,” the 67-year-old actor told PTI.
He also added that the movie is just another international project for him.
“In India, I am a character actor. Here people think I am sitting idle, but I am regularly doing work there (in the West). I am very happy that I am getting attention (here) after so many years. People would often refer to me as Ibu Hatela from ‘Gunda’ but I feel my work in other films was equally good,” he told the news agency. “However, I don’t like tom-tomming about my work. If I had to, I could have said that ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ was offered to me and I couldn’t do it because of my other prior commitments.”
The actor said that he auditioned for the part in London in 2019 and was immediately called for a read through with the entire cast. He shot for his part in September 2019 at Pinewood Studios, U.K.
Patel’s credits include Indian American Mindy Kaling’s Hulu series, “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” the long-running British drama, “Coronation Street,” “Run Fat Boy Run,” which marked the directorial debut of “Friends” star David Schwimmer, and “Today’s Special,” directed by David Kaplan.
In Bollywood, he has appeared in a string of films, including “Mr. India,” “Andaz,” “Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha” and “Jadoo.”
