Fans are loving “Whiskey Cavalier,” the new ABC action-adventure drama starring Indian actor Vir Das in a pivotal role. According to ABC, the show opened to the network’s biggest audience in the time slot, that is 10:00 pm Wednesday, since September.
The pilot episode of the show was first aired after the Oscars Feb. 24.
Building on its lead-in by 1.2 million viewers at 10:00 p.m. Feb. 27, the repeat premiere of the “Whiskey Cavalier” pilot moved ABC up into the second place in the hour, dominating the second hour of CBS’ two-hour “The World’s Best” by 58 percent in total viewers (4.1 million vs. 2.6 million) and by 75 percent in adults 18-49), ABC announced.
The network added that combined with its Oscar “sneak peek” (4.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49), the pilot has drawn an audience of 8.2 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults.
Das plays the role of agent Jai Datta in “Whiskey Cavalier,” the high-octane, hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of secret agents Will Chase (code name: “Whiskey Cavalier”), played by Scott Foley; and Frankie Trowbridge, played by Lauren Cohan, as they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny and heroic spies who periodically save the world.
In the March 6 episode, the Whiskey team is sent to Prague for their first official mission where Will has to seduce the widow of a notorious shipping tycoon in order to gain access to a list of criminal clients, but Frankie doubts his ability to deceive a grieving woman. Back in New York, the bureau assigns the team a new liaison, who just so happens to be the last person Will wants to see.
Das was reportedly signed on for this role just a few days before the pilot was shot. It was a chance encounter with the show’s executive producer that made him come onboard the production, according to Mid-day.com.
“I was touring the U.S. when I met Bill Lawrence (executive producer),” said Das. “He had seen my stand-up acts, and told me that they wanted to create a part for me on the show. I was signed on six days before the pilot was shot.”
Das also told the publication that he was happy to not play into Indian stereotypes.
“Typically, Indians are shown as goody-two-shoes and unglamorous. But my character is a weapon expert who is violent,” he was quoted as saying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.