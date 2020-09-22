Every Bollywood film buff knows Dimple Kapadia. First there’s the “Bobby” girl, a whole generation’s heartthrob, in which she starred while still a teenager in a film of the same name. Then she wed Rajesh Khanna, whose marriage to her had fangirls of the superstar on the verge of suicide. Now she is the mother-in-law of another superstar, Akshay Kumar. She is also the mother of a socially and politically aware daughter, Twinkle Khanna. If all this seems that her fame only rests in stars colliding to create a fascinating life story, it would be deceptive.
Talented and beautiful, Kapadia has seldom not made an impression on screen. Gaps in her career have happened either out of choice or rough cards dealt by life. Through it all, the actress has never seemed to want to shine the spotlight on herself, wearing accolades like the National Award lightly. Known for her outspokenness, Kapadia for all her bombast, in her interviews, seems to hide a vulnerability that emerges from a roller coaster life.
She brings all her experience to the screen – strength and weakness fully on display.
Her latest outing is in Hollywood in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.” A typical Nolan film, difficult to comprehend in its entirety, it draws viewers in with its skilled craftsmanship. Facing the headwinds of Covid-19, it has nevertheless raked in profits worldwide. Kapadia has also been noticed. Pre-pandemic it’s possible Kapadia would have been at the premiere in the U.S. or sat down for interviews. Adapting to the times, she has been doing the promotions electronically. Excerpts from what she had to say to India-West:
Q: What was the audition for the film like?
A: Wonderful. Mr. Nolan was in India for the recce of the movie and they asked me to come in. I was nervous and worried but then I thought I am not going to get the part anyway, so why stress? My nephew is a great fan so I decided to take him along so he could get a picture with Mr. Nolan. He did and I was thrilled! I was stumped because here was the greatest director of the world and he was so simple, humble, down to earth, friendly. He made me feel so at ease. We did the audition and he said we probably will have to grey you more, and I thought to myself he was being polite. They weren’t going to tell you to your face that you haven’t got the part. I was still very happy at least I had done an audition for Christopher Nolan!
When I got the part I just couldn’t believe it and the first person I went and told was my mother. I told her your daughter is going to be working with one of the biggest directors in the world, and that smile on her face was so, so special. Unfortunately, she is not here to see the film…I lost her in November last year. But that was important to me; to be able to speak to my mom and make her feel that her daughter had done something in life. It was a bit difficult to believe but I carried on, juggled along, in my usual style!
Q: What was the one big thing you learned on a Hollywood set that you would like to see in Bollywood?
A: I won’t say there is anything different really. They both strive to do their craft to perfection. The discipline on the Hollywood set is tremendous and, likewise, I have experienced the same in Bollywood. We have come a long way because there was a time when we would take two years, three years, to make a film and that doesn’t happen any longer. They are disciplined enough now.
Q: How did you prepare for the role of an arms dealer? Were there movies you watched, books you read?
A: Oh my god! Thank goodness I didn’t read anything, watch anything. The only thing I asked them for was a workshop; I kept telling them I need to work on myself, please help me. The only answer I got was: you are fine. I didn’t have to do much but, yes, I did study the script nicely. It was left to me to flesh her out and I hope it has come through.
Q: Time, matter, consciousness...Nolan works with these aspects. Did you feel the need to delve into each entity to bring the script closer home?
A: Nolan’s scripts go above my head. I have read the script, worked on it, seen the film and yet I think I need to see it two more times to completely understand what is happening there. His craft is so brilliant and it is his USP that you have to go and see it again because there are these little, little, signs which you miss out. That’s what he is about. This film is brilliant, it is a cinematic experience. He transports you to a different world.
Q: If you could invert time what would you want to happen – personally and for the world?
A: (Pauses) Personally I don’t think I would want anything to happen, it’s all been great. For the world, just want a lot of peace and love everywhere. It’s hard to see all this hate, bitterness and fighting. People are going crazy on social media. I just wish we could flip back to love.
Q: Are there any acting tips you have taken and used from either your husband or son-in-law?
A: Darling, I don’t even know if I know acting, forget taking tips. I just go with my instincts. I am not a trained actor. I get into the role, let it speak to me and pour out the way I feel it should be. I don’t know any better.
Q: During the lockdown what have you engaged in? Candle making..?
A: I had a candle making business. I don’t look after it anymore, my daughter does. I paint…no, I attempt to paint and I attempt to sing because these are the two things I am very fond of. I love listening to music, enjoy reading a lot. I just chill, it’s been very nice. It’s not been very different for me per se because I have always been a person who is at home; I rarely step out.
Q: Biographies are quite the rage now in Hindi cinema. Your life – from fighting off leprosy to being a hit maker, related to superstars must be filled with unparalleled stories. Would you allow that to happen?
A: Never! Never! I don’t think you should take yourself that seriously. My life has been an open book. I don’t think that I have anything to say and I won’t like to either. If I had to, it has to be a very honest one and I don’t think I have the guts to be that honest.
