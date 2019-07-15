Freida Pinto has joined the cast of Netflix’s adaptation of “Hillbilly Elegy,” directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard.
The film also stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett and Gabriel Basso, and Bo Hopkins, among others.
Vanessa Taylor (“The Shape of Water”) will adapt the screenplay based on J.D. Vance’s bestselling memoir.
Here’s the official synopsis: “J.D. Vance, a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to realize that to achieve his dreams, he must embrace his roots.”
The powerful personal memoir also deconstructs stereotypes. By following three colorful generations through their unique struggles, said Netflix, J.D.’s family story “explores the highs and lows that define hillbilly culture.”
Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder are producing for Imagine Entertainment.
According to Variety, Netflix boarded the project in January after winning a “heated bidding war to finance the $45 million feature.”
Pinto has a bunch of other projects lined up as well. She stars opposite Tony-winning “Hamilton” actor Leslie Odom, Jr. in the thriller, “Only,” written and directed by Takashi Doscher. The film premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.
Pinto is lending her voice to Disney Junior’s new India-inspired animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective.”
In June, Netflix acquired the global rights to the romantic comedy, “Love. Wedding. Repeat,” which stars the Indian actress alongside Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn.
She also features in John Ridley’s sci-fi thriller, “Needle in a Timestack,” alongside Odom Jr., Orlando Bloom, Cynthia Erivo and Jadyn Wong.
