Kubbra Sait is visibly excited. The action-packed trailer of Sait’s Apple TV+ series, “Foundation,” dropped June 28 and the Indian actress, clad in armor, makes a fleeting appearance in it.
Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
Not much is known about Sait’s role.
“I am excited to be a part of ‘Foundation’ and cannot wait to see the audiences’ reaction to the show. The trailer has dropped, and it looks amazing. Rest all, don't want to share any spoilers apart from saying that I am very happy to be a part of it,” IANS quoted Sait as saying.
She also shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote: “Foundation - 9.24.2021. Stoked! Thrilled! Relieved! Here it is... for posterity.”
“Foundation” stars SAG Award winner and Emmy-nominee Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as play Brother Dawn.
The series will premiere Sept. 24.
“Foundation” is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.
Sait is known for her powerful performances in “Sacred Games,” “Illegal” and “RejctX.”
Watch the trailer here:
