MUMBAI – Indian actress Neetu Chandra recently went for a screen test for a project based on the life of Indian American actress-comedian-director Mindy Kaling. She said the Indian American artiste is an inspiration.
“Mindy is an inspiration; she has chosen a path that women find tough and aced it. It is my honor and pleasure to (give a screen test) test for her role. I understand Tamil culture and have always wanted to play a character like this,” said Chandra.
Kaling, who has roots in Tamil Nadu, is known for shows like “The Office” and “The Mindy Project.”
Meanwhile, Chandra has wrapped up the shoot for “The Worst Day,” a comedy film which marks her debut in Hollywood. She is also shooting for a Korean youth action TV series, “Narae.” Both these projects are scheduled to release later this year.
