It’s going to be a long wait for ‘Homeland’ fans. The Showtime series, also starring Indian actress Nimrat Kaur in a series regular role, will return for the eighth and final season in 2020.
Season 7 debuted Feb. 11, 2018, and wrapped up its run in late April 2018.
Deadline reports that the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning drama series will premiere Feb. 9, 2020 at 9 p.m.
Starring Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin, the acclaimed series is currently in production on its final 12 episodes, said the report, adding that the date was announced Aug. 2 during Showtime’s presentation at the TCA summer press tour.
The gripping emotional thriller stars Danes as CIA officer Carrie Mathison who tops in her field despite being bipolar, which makes her volatile and unpredictable. With the help of her long-time mentor Saul Berenson (Patinkin), Carrie fearlessly risks everything, including her personal well-being and even sanity, at every turn.
“‘Homeland’ is an ambitious series, especially in its final season. Alex Gansa (showrunner) wants to go out proudly, and he’s going to. That has involved production in multiple countries and at times in places that have some issues,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine told reporters Aug. 2 at TCA, per the Hollywood Reporter. “It just takes time. There have been no missteps here; it’s been a relatively smooth process but a very ambitious production schedule that has taken more time than we thought it would. One of the things that we do at Showtime (is a strategy that) we’d rather have it good than fast.”
Kaur was a part of the fourth season of the American spy thriller.
Kaur, who earned plaudits for her role as a Pakistani ISI agent Tasneem Qureshi, told IANS previously that she had a blast playing a negative character for the first time in her career.
“It was amazing. I had a wonderful time working with them... The writers were brilliant. I really had an incredible time playing a negative part for the first time. That was very exciting and a lot of fun for me,” she was quoted as saying.
She has previously starred opposite Jason Patric in Indian American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller series, “Wayward Pines.”
