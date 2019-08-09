Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s acclaimed blockbuster, “Hichki,” which grossed over Rs. 250 crore worldwide, has also been winning awards at several international film festivals, the most recent one being the Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.
“Hichki” was awarded the Gryphon Award for the ‘Best Film’ at the 49th edition of the film festival.
The festival, according to a press release from Yash Raj Films, has a special segment called Elements +10 where jurors range between the ages of 10 to 12. The jurors who voted for the films in the Elements + 10 category were over 1,500 children. “Hichki,” it said, beat out seven films from countries such as China, Germany, Sweden, Australia and the Netherlands.
The heart-warming and inspiring film, which had a progressive message of beating stereotypes, featured Mukerji as a determined school teacher who changes the lives of students from economically backward sections of the society while dealing with her own nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome.
“‘Hichki’ is truly a universal film that has resonated with audiences across the world,” said producer Manish Sharma. “The fact that children have voted ‘Hichki’ as the best film of the festival just goes to show that the film’s story of overcoming odds and finding your own success is relevant to cinema lovers even in this age group. We at YRF are absolutely thrilled that kids have celebrated the message of ‘Hichki’ in Italy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.