Hollywood is continuing to open its doors for Indian actors. After Priyanka Chopra’s smashing debut with “Quantico,” another Indian actress is west-bound.
Shruti Hassan has joined the team of “Treadstone,” USA Network’s CIA drama.
The drama, which is currently in production in Budapest, comes from “Heroes” creator Tim Kring and Ben Smith, a producer of the “Bourne” franchise, reports Deadline.
Written by Kring, “Treadstone,” according to the publication, explores the origin story and present-day actions of a “CIA black ops program known as Operation Treadstone — a covert program that uses behavior-modification protocol to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins. The first season follows sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously ‘awakened’ to resume their deadly missions.”
The 33-year-old stars as Nira Patel, a young woman in Delhi whose waitress job serves as a cover for a dangerous double life as a trained assassin, said Deadline.
Besides Haasan, the show stars Jeremy Irvine, Brian J. Smith, Michelle Forbes, Michael Gaston and Tess Haubrich.
Haasan, daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has appeared in several Tamil, Telugu and Bollywood films like “Luck,” “Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji” and “Ramaiya Vastavaiya.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.