Aasif Mandvi, who will be seen in Disney Junior’s new India-inspired animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective,” and in “Human Capital,” a film adaptation of Stephen Amidon’s 2005 novel, has another exciting project coming up.
Deadline reports that the Indian American actor, who recurs on CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” is set as the co-lead opposite star Katja Herbers and Mike Colter in CBS’ drama pilot, “Evil,” from “The Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King and CBS TV Studios.
Written and executive produced by the Kings and directed by Robert King, “Evil,” according to the exclusive report, is a series about the battle between science and religion. “It focuses on Kristen Bouchard (Herbers), a skeptical clinical psychologist who joins Catholic priest-in-training David Acosta (Colter) and a blue-collar contractor, Ben (Mandvi), as they investigate supposed miracles, demonic possessions and other extraordinary occurrences to see if there’s a scientific explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work,” it said.
Mandvi’s Ben, adds the report, is a carpenter who was recruited for David’s team early on, and has a deep skepticism about all things supernatural. “He is a genius at uncovering the organic reasons behind reported “hauntings,” but there may be things outside his understanding that will rattle his belief system,” according to Deadline.
Mandvi, last seen in “A Kid Like Jake,” which also starred Priyanka Chopra, was also seen in the 2018 TV movie, “The Mission.” His TV credits include Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” HBO’s “The Brink” and TV Land’s “Younger.”
