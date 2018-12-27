Aasif Mandvi, who will be seen in Disney Junior’s new India-inspired animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective,” has signed off on another project.
Deadline reports that the Indian American actor has joined the cast of “Human Capital,” a film adaptation of Stephen Amidon’s 2005 novel.
Directed by Marc Meyers and based on a screenplay from Oren Moverman, the thriller stars Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Alex Wolff, Paul Sparks and Maya Hawke.
The film, according to the report, centers on families who collide as they chase the American Dream. The movie will follow the lives of two families — one middle-class and one privileged — as their lives intertwine across the social divide when two of their children suddenly begin a relationship that leads to a tragic accident.
Schreiber is set to play Drew, the financially flailing patriarch of one of the families, and Wolff will play Ian, who in the book starts a relationship with Drew’s daughter, added the report.
Paolo Virzì adapted the book into a 2013 Italian-language film.
Production has begun on “Mira, Royal Detective,” which is billed as a mystery-adventure series geared toward preschoolers.
Set in the India-inspired land of Jalpur, the series follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed a royal detective after solving a mystery that involves saving the kingdom’s young prince.
Mandvi plays Sahil, Mira’s father.
Mandvi, last seen in “A Kid Like Jake,” which also starred Priyanka Chopra, also has a guest role on season 9 of CBS’ police procedural drama, “Blue Bloods.”
