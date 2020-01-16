Angel Desai, who recently starred on CBS’ popular crime drama, “NCIS: New Orleans,” is reuniting with the network for another police procedural drama, “FBI: Most Wanted.”
The new show from Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind “FBI” and the “Law and Order” franchise premiered Jan. 7.
“FBI: Most Wanted” is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
Roxy Sternberg, Nathaniel Arcand, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Kellan Lutz also star.
Desai joins the guest cast as nurse Augustin.
Desai, whose parents are physicians – her father is Indian and her mother is Filipina – earned her MFA at New York University in its Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Acting Program.
According to her bio on IMDb, Desai, who started studying music at age four, piano from age six, and violin from age nine, has been cast in several playwrights’ world premieres, including works by David Schulner, Sunil Kuruvilla, Karen Hartman and Charles Fuller.
Desai has also been a soloist in several concerts and benefits. Her jazz quartet, the Angel Desai/Oscar Perez Quartet, has performed in several venues around New York. She is also the founding member of AAPAC, the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, whose mission is to expand the perception of Asian American performers in order to increase their access to and representation on New York City’s stages.
Desai debuted on TV in 2001 with “The Education of Max Bickford,” and has since gone on to work in shows such as “Bull,” “Chicago Med,” “Madam Secretary,” “Elementary,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Good Wife,” and “Jessica Jones,” among several others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.