Filmmakers often use short films to explore interesting subjects not necessarily explored in mainstream films. One such film is “Portal,” whose teaser has piqued the audiences’ interest.
Starring seasoned film/theater actor Jiju Nair, the science fiction drama provides a thought-provoking peek into dimension travel but with a cinematic twist.
“Portal” revolves around a private investigator who gets trapped in an unknown dimension, and his efforts to get out. The portrayed situation can be a psychological condition or even a realistic one, which is left for the audiences to interpret.
“Dimension travel and existence of matter in an unknown state till observed (Shroedinger’s theory) were always a subject of discussion in our production house. Finally, we thought we should give life to these hypothesizes from a mainstream sci fi perspective,” said Nair.
“Portal” not only has an interesting theme but also stands out for featuring an all-South Asian cast.
“Ideally, this should not matter as the movie does not mention geography or even names of the characters,” said Nair, whose previous credits include the 2018 film, “Fall.” “The movie is supposed to convey universality of the scientific theme that was used and the fictitious situations that they find themselves in. From a realistic perspective, it is possible that certain audience might find the casting amusing as the movie is labeled as an American-produced venture,” the Indian American actor added.
Indian American actors Harsha Chintamani, Laxmi Menon, Jenisha Merani and Manju Gireesh feature in the short film, which will be released on Amazon Prime and Neestream.
Vishal Nair has directed the 23-minute movie that has been shot extensively around state and county parks in the Northern Virginia area close to Washington, D.C.
The production house, Simulation Pictures, will be releasing the film online after submitting it at various film festivals.
“The idea is to garner critical feedback on the movie subject as well as the possibility to make a longer duration movie in the immediate future,” said Nair.
