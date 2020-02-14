Indian American actor/musician Suraj Partha of “Ender’s Game” fame, Audrey Whitby (“The Thundermans”), and cannabis influencer and entrepreneur Koala Puffs have been signed to star in “4/20,” an ensemble comedy which is being directed by Noah Applebaum and Teri Fruichantie in Los Angeles, Calif., reports Deadline.
The film, said the publication, “takes place entirely on 4/20 and follows an eclectic large ensemble through multiple storylines relating to marijuana, on the newest unofficial American Holiday, 4/20, the happiest holiday of them all!”
For the uninitiated, 4/20 or April 20 is known as National Weed Day.
Partha shared the new development on Instagram, writing, “So this happened! Got to make this with a kick-ass cast. Get ready for a story that’s much more than what it seems... But also yeah there’s weed. Apparently, that’s my MO.”
Partha, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. His acting credits include “Modern Family” and “Master of None.”
An aspiring musician from an early age, the 22-year-old has been singing and playing drums since he was three. Now, he not only plays piano and guitar but also composes music. He has performed at venue, including the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, and at the 2009 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament in New York City.
He will next be seen in the comedy, “Sid Is Dead,” directed by Eli Gonda.
