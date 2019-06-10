Indian American actor/model Nicky Sundaram has been signed as the male lead opposite popular Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh in a Tamil film, “MEI.”
His character is called Abinav Chandran. Rajesh will be portraying the role of a medical representative in the suspense thriller directed by debutante SA Baskaran. The movie, which follows a series of crimes committed in the medical industry, also stars Kishore, Charle VTM, Vinod Krishnan and Ajay Ghosh in important roles.
The film, which is expected to release later this year, features story and dialogues by Sentha Murugesan, and background score by Anil Johnson.
Alongside performing in school projects like “Shakespeare in Hollywood” and “Into The Woods,” the young actor has also appeared in a short, “Smoking Kills.”
He is currently pursuing a BFA in drama from the NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.
Watch the teaser of “MEI” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.