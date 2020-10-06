It’s been 10 years since an NBC sitcom was used to deliver Parvesh Cheena’s comedic relief to living rooms across the country. Back then he was Gupta, a talkative call center employee on “Outsourced.” It’s now 2020 and Cheena is back on NBC, but this time as Pradeep, a stressed-out parent on “Connecting…,” a new sitcom set in the era of Covid-19.
The new NBC show, which features Cheena alongside an ensemble cast, is essentially set in the virtual world. Each of the show’s characters interact with each other through video conferencing. The Zoom-like set ultimately resembles something we’d see in the real world: a group of friends who try to manage the effects of the pandemic on their daily lives by supporting each other on virtual conference calls.
Yes, Hollywood has already produced a series on Covid-19 and social distancing. A television show about the pandemic, being produced during the pandemic, will certainly have many real elements featured in each episode.
Pradeep, himself, expresses his pandemic-themed frustrations throughout the show. Parenting during the pandemic is the common theme of his frustration. Cheena is not yet a parent, himself, but, in an interview with India-West, there were plenty of real-life scenarios the actor could rely upon to get into character.
Cheena’s circle of friends was a major source for material.
“Eric and I – my partner – we don’t have kids yet. We talk about it, like everyone, but we’re at that moment like, are we going to, are we going to adopt, and everything,” the Indian American actor told India-West. “But I have friends. Everyone is having kids.
“I love children,” Cheena continued. “I’m used to that, but also, having friends, who are all homeschooling their kids. I visually see all of my friends going crazy with their children.”
One of his closest friends – “Outsourced” co-star Rizwan Manji – has three children, and Cheena constantly interacts with each of them. The general experience of being around Manji’s children was helpful for Cheena’s character development. Manji was also on Cheena’s speed dial once the latter booked his role on “Connecting …,” with the former becoming a go-to friend for specific questions on parenting.
Another real-life scenario happened to be the pandemic itself, specifically when Cheena’s family visited him from out of town.
“I was the kid,” Cheena told India-West about his family’s visit to Southern California during the pandemic. “My mom was actually here. My brother and mom had come to visit in March, for a few weeks.
“Mom and my brother stayed here until Memorial Day,” Cheena continued. “There are four adults. A grown man, here’s mom, and you’ll turn back into a 12-year-old. My older brother, my mom, and my partner and I, so I became the child at home.”
The role reversal certainly helped Cheena become more acquainted with Pradeep. (Cheena’s character, by the way, was originally named Darius, but he worked with the show’s production team to change his name to Pradeep.)
Having a friend to help Cheena perfect his character was certainly helpful. Feeling like a child in his own home during the pandemic was also instrumental in Cheena learning his character.
The other challenge, of course, has been Covid-19.
Hollywood, for the most part, had shut down during the pandemic. Most productions came to a halt. “Connecting …,” however, took a unique path to production: the actors and crew filmed the sitcom virtually. No one came to a sound stage to film each episode – it was all done in front of their own computers. Each actor, for the most part, doubled as crew. Cheena mentioned how each actor did much more than act. Recording episodes on Zoom meant each actor had to do their own lighting, sound, art and camerawork.
The virtual television set wasn’t a problem for Cheena, however. He relied on two things when acting remotely: his career as a voiceover; and, having a PDF version of his script strategically placed off camera, just in case he needed to take a peek. The actor most recently voiced Manish in Disney Junior’s “Mira, Royal Detective,” for example. He also regularly practiced voiceovers with one of his best friends, actor Sonal Shah.
The Covid-19 pandemic certainly made it challenging for television and film production, but “Connecting …” would certainly resonate well with audiences, as the show is almost a real-time imitation of life.
Cheena said the show’s story arc starts in March and runs through Election Day in November. One of the episodes, for example, explores the civil unrest that occurred after the George Floyd murder.
The show’s actors, just the same, were filming an episode during the late hours of Oct. 1 when news broke of President Donald Trump and the First Lady both testing positive for Covid-19. Cheena openly wondered whether the news would be massaged into one of the show’s later episodes.
“Connecting …” premieres on Oct. 8 and features Cheena alongside Otmara Marrero, Ely Henry, Preaccher Lawson, Jill Knox, Keith Powell and Shakina Nayfack. The new sitcom will air at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.