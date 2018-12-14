Indian American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, who plays the role of Paul Hammond, the chief oneirologist of Onira-tech in the NBC drama series, “Reverie,” has become a part of another show on the network.
Ramamurthy has been cast in a recurring role on NBC’s hit medical drama, “New Amsterdam,” and the first episode featuring him was telecast Nov. 27.
In his major recurring role, he will play the role of a new doctor, Dr. Akash Panthaki.
Ramamurthy, in a series of tweets, described how ecstatic he was about his new assignment.
“So so happy to be a part of #NewAmsterdam! Thanks for writing a great episode! #damfam,” he wrote.
“The thing that makes me most proud of being a small part of @NBCNewAmsterdam is the fact the show doesn’t shy away from issues most tv series won’t touch #lucky #NewAmsterdam,” he wrote in another tweet.
He also informed his fans across the Tweeterverse that he is a big fan of Indian actor Anupam Kher, who plays an Indian physician, Dr. Vijay Kapoor, on the show, which also features Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.
Responding to Kher’s tweet welcoming him to the show, Ramamurthy wrote with an emoji of folded hands: “You have been a hero of mine for a very long time and I’m not freaking out right now. IM NOT FREAKING OUT.”
He also added that more episodes featuring him will air in January.
Airing in a prime slot directly after the network’s smash-hit, “This Is Us,” the show premiered Sept. 25 and has garnered big ratings since.
The network announced Oct. 10 that it will have nine more episodes, bringing the total count to 22.
Inspired by the oldest public hospital in America, this unique medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), the institution’s newest medical director who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care. How can he help?, he asks. Well, the doctors and staff have heard this before. Not taking “no” for an answer, Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital — the only one in the world capable of treating Ebola patients, prisoners from Rikers and the president of the United States under one roof — and return it to the glory that put it on the map.
“New Amsterdam” is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir, “Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital,” and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital.
“New Amsterdam” airs on Tuesdays on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.