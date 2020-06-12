A young and talented Indian American actor/singer is attracting a lot of attention on Instagram because of his ability to create great cover songs, both in Hindi and English.
But the song that helped increase his popularity was “Control,” popular Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik’s first English-language single which he released earlier this year.
The cover earned over 20,000 views on Arora’s YouTube channel but was viewed over 330,000 times on Instagram, prompting a reaction from Malik.
“Always wanted young Indian musicians like me to pick up the guitar and do their own thing. Check out this cover of #Control by @_aryaanarora! You have a really nice vibe brother, keep it going,” Malik wrote on Twitter and also shared the video.
Arora, born and raised in New Jersey, made his TV debut on the ABC show, “What Would You Do?” Arora, as per IMDb, began his acting career in a local performing arts program in Pearl River, New Jersey, at the age of 11, after which he went on to perform in numerous musicals such as “Grease,” “The Music Man,” “Cats,” “Beauty and The Beast” and “Cinderella.”
Some of the other songs that he has recreated include Arijit Singh’s “Mohabbat Barsa Dena Tu,” Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” and “Main Dhoondne Ko Zamaane” by Zack Knight featuring Arijit Singh.
Arora is currently enrolled at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he is studying acting and filmmaking. He is represented by Prestige Management Group.
According to his IMDb biography, Arora also has a strong desire to create work that can bring a positive change in the community. “He has a passion for producing and directing and one day hopes to be able to create content which can bring light to important worldly causes,” reads the bio.
Watch Arora’s cover of “Control” here:
